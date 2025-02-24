Triple H to suspend CM Punk ahead of Elimination Chamber due to AEW controversy? Looking at the chances

CM Punk is perhaps one of the most recognizable names in the world of professional wrestling and is currently signed to the WWE. However, from 2021 to 2023, he was an AEW star.

The Best in the World is going to be a participant in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match. Apart from him, this showdown will include names such as Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, John Cena, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul. Punk's previous company, All Elite Wrestling, and his ex-boss Tony Khan, were recently accused of assault, breach of contract, and many other malpractices.

According to the lawsuit filed by Ryan Nemeth, when the TNA star approached AEW officials for help, he received none. While it remains to be seen if this lawsuit will be dropped or not, many fans believe that Punk’s career in the WWE is in jeopardy. Furthermore, some believe that Triple H may suspend him ahead of the Elimination Chamber PLE.

However, we at Sportskeeda Wrestling strongly believe that Punk will not suffer for his AEW controversies. Triple H is probably not bothered by the above-mentioned lawsuit and will continue booking strongly. Furthermore, the Second City Saint will certainly be involved in a high-profile match at WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk wants to face old rival John Cena one last time

The rivalry between Punk and Cena is nothing short of legendary. In a recent appearance on Daniel Cromier’s Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast, the Best in the World expressed the desire to face the Cenation Leader one last time before the latter retires:

“Oh, 100%. You know, I think he’s John Cena. He can call his shot. And he’s busy doing other stuff. But he’s spending more time here, giving back on his way out," said CM Punk. [H/T WrestleZone]

CM Punk is a former two-time AEW World Champion. He rejoined WWE in November 2023.

