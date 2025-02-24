AEW News Roundup: Lawsuit filed against Tony Khan and CM Punk; former WWE champion accused of assault; major return

Welcome to the February 24 edition of the AEW News Roundup. In today's edition, we'll cover some trending topics including a wrestling star filing a lawsuit against Tony Khan and CM Punk, a former champion getting accused of assault, and a major star returning to action outside AEW.

Additionally, we'll cover a Death Rider calling out a WWE veteran.

#4. Ryan Nemeth filed a lawsuit against Tony Khan and CM Punk

CM Punk seemingly made a lot of enemies in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He also had a couple of backstage fights with All Elite stars which, allegedly, ultimately led to his exit from the company. Punk's controversial AEW run is no secret, but it turns out he seemingly had one more backstage altercation with Ryan Nemeth (brother of former WWE star Nic Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler).

Ryan has talked about his differences with The Best in the World in the past. He had allegedly complained to All Elite officials about Punk's harassment towards him but was satisfied with the outcome.

Fightful recently reported that Ryan Nemeth filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against AEW, Tony Khan, and CM Punk on February 14. The lawsuit alleges assault, violation of the covenant of good faith, intentional interference with prospective advantage, and contract breach.

"Khan was heartbroken by the departure of Brooks, his idol and that he adored in every way. Khan was furious with Nemeth. Khan believes that Brooks left AEW because of Nemeth. The Defendants have embarked upon a campaign to 'blackball' Nemeth from professional wrestling. Specifically, Tony Khan blames Nemeth for Brooks leaving AEW and has used his significant resources to make sure that Nemeth can never again make a living in wrestling. The conduct of each of the Defendants was malicious in that Defendants intended to cause injury to the Plaintiff. Defendants acted willfully and with a conscious disregard for the rights of the Plaintiff," the suit read.

#3. Ryan Nemeth accused CM Punk of assault

In the lawsuit, Ryan Nemeth accused CM Punk of assaulting him. The suit alleged that The Second City Saint attacked him in the male talent locker room after the former made his return to AEW after his suspension for a backstage altercation with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

An excerpt from the lawsuit revealed by Fightful read, "20. On June 21, 2023, following Brooks’ return to the wrestling circuit, he assaulted Nemeth in the male talent locker room. In a menacing manner, Brooks shouted at Nemeth, 'Do we have a f***ing problem? Do we need to step outside and handle this like men?' Nemeth was cornered by Brooks and did everything he could in order to de-escalate the situation."

#2. Miro makes blockbuster return outside AEW

Miro has been absent from Jacksonville-based promotion since Worlds End 2023. Tony Khan released him from the company alongside Malakai Black and Ricky Starks a few weeks ago. He recently made his in-ring return in a major independent wrestling promotion.

The Bulgarian Brute made an appearance on the recent QPW show in Doha, Qatar, and faced AAA Mega Champion Alberto Del Rio in a singles match.

"AAA Mega Champion Alberto Del Río was Miro's first opponent in his return to the ring and it occurred at QPW in Doha, Qatar, as part of the SuperSlam III Super Event, which will be available from March 2 on @FiteTV @QPWrestling."

#1. Claudio Castagnoli sends a message to Cope

Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders successfully defended their AEW World Trios Championship against Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Matt Menard on last week's Collision.

Following their victory, The Rated-R Superstar viciously attacked PAC and took him out with a con-chair-to. An infuriated Castagnoli called the WWE Hall of Famer out on an exclusive video on Instagram. He vowed to take revenge for his stablemate.

"You wanna know why these titles haven't been defended in over 2, 3 months? (...) That's because the pool is so shallow when it gets to the level that we are at, it's absolutely pathetic. (...) But don't even get me started. Cope, hold up, this is not you hunting us, no, no, no. Now, it is me hunting you."

Cope has been feuding with Jon Moxley and his Death Riders since he returned to action. He has had help from his friends FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) in the rivalry. Jay White has also been very helpful to him in neutralizing the heels.

