Death Riders member sends a message to Cope after he put PAC out of commission on AEW TV

The Death Riders are currently in a heated feud with The Rated-R Superstar Cope in AEW. The faction's Claudio Castagnoli sent a warning to Cope after his attack this week on PAC on Collision.

Ad

At the latest edition of AEW Collision, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders successfully retained the AEW World Trios Championships against Angelo Parker, TNT Champion Daniel Garcia, and Matt Menard. After the match, The Rated-R Superstar took out PAC with a con-chair-to.

In an exclusive video on AEW Instagram, Claudio Castagnoli called the competition for the World Trios Championship 'pathetic.' He also sent a message to Cope and plans on hunting him down after his attack on PAC.

Ad

Trending

"You wanna know why these titles haven't been defended in over 2 3 months? (...) That's because the pool is so shallow when it gets to the level that we are at, it's absolutely pathetic. (...) But don't even get me started. Cope, hold up, this is not you hunting us, no, no, no. Now, it is me hunting you."

Ad

Ad

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley trusts Claudio Castagnoli with his life

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli have been together since their days in the Blackpool Combat Club. The All Elite Wrestling World Champion recently made some interesting comments about his Death Rider stablemate.

In a recent appearance on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Jon Moxley praised Claudio Castagnoli and explained his relationship with the Trios Champion. Moxley further put over The Death Riders.

Ad

"It all starts right here, it all starts right here, Claudio Castagnoli. This man is untouchable in every facet of this game, you will never see anyone else like him in your entire life. More importantly than that, I trust this man with my life and I do not say that lightly. I don't just say things 'cause they sound good, when I say something, I mean something and I trust this man with my life. That's what's it's all about, integrity. I surround myself with best people," Moxley said. [16:45 - 17:30]

Fans will have to wait and see how long The Death Riders storyline runs in All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback