John Cena title match to be made official at Elimination Chamber, WWE legend predicts

John Cena will participate in a six-man Elimination Chamber match on March 1. In a recent podcast episode, Cena's former WWE rival John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) addressed how he thinks the bout will end.

CM Punk, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins will also compete inside the steel structure. The winner of the match will challenge for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20.

On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL praised Cena's promo on the January 6 episode of RAW. He also tipped the 16-time World Champion to leave Elimination Chamber as the number one contender.

"I was wrong at the Royal Rumble [predicting Cena to win], and I was happy I was wrong because I love Jey Uso and I felt the swerve was really well done," JBL said. "Yes, I'm doubling down on John Cena. I think that promo he cut was just magnificent, and there's only one like him. I think throw him a bone. I hope he goes over. I'm excited that he's there." [4:33 – 4:52]

In the same episode, JBL gave his honest thoughts on The Rock's WWE SmackDown promo segment with Cody Rhodes.

John Cena's last WrestleMania title opportunity

At the end of 2025, John Cena will retire from in-ring competition after 23 years on WWE's main roster.

The veteran superstar has made it his mission to capture a record-breaking 17th world title before his career ends. Many expected the wrestler-turned-actor to win the Royal Rumble and book his ticket to WrestleMania 41. However, he finished as the runner-up to Jey Uso.

Uso chose World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as his WrestleMania 41 opponent, prompting Cena to target the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Rock is also due to appear at Elimination Chamber. Cena's former WrestleMania rival will attend the event to find out whether Cody Rhodes will agree to become "his champion."

