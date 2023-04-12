Trish Stratus should reunite with WWE legend after 2 decades to feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently betrayed Becky Lynch, turning heel in the process. But which AEW star should she reunite with on RAW now that she has embraced the dark side?

The answer is Christian Cage, who has become one of the most hated men in AEW as of late thanks to his feud with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. During the angle, the legend regularly insulted Jack, his family, and his late father, Luke Perry.

Cage and Stratus were a villainous duo in WWE during their time on the RAW brand in 2004. The Hall of Famer turned her back on Chris Jericho, helping Captain Charisma win his match at WrestleMania XX.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Trish Stratus chooses Christian over Chris Jericho,turning on Jericho and costing him his match vs Christian at WrestleMania XX Trish Stratus chooses Christian over Chris Jericho,turning on Jericho and costing him his match vs Christian at WrestleMania XX https://t.co/oIq74T8lX1

Christian's storied history with Trish Stratus would make a rivalry with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch unique. The former world champion has not only returned to the ring but has proved he is every bit as capable as he once was in WWE and TNA.

With Rollins and Lynch being at the stage of their careers where they can lead a match with less-experienced individuals, the chance to share the ring with two stars who are even more experienced than them would make their bouts a must-see.

Add on the fact that Christian and Seth Rollins have never faced each other one-on-one in WWE, and you have the makings of a truly excellent rivalry between four of the best the business has ever seen.

Christian Cage may not be heading to WWE anytime soon

While a reunion with Trish Stratus would be fantastic for fans of the Ruthless Aggression era, it's safe to say it won't happen soon. Christian Cage made a surprise appearance on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, hinting that he is set to remain with the promotion for the foreseeable future.

Cage wasn't seen since losing to "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry at Revolution in "The Final Burial" before his recent comeback. Not only that but fans were also treated to the first sighting of Luchasaurus in months.

#TeamJD @EddieLordChief #AEWDynamite Literally getting KANE Big Red Machine vibes. Christian Cage just unleashed a more evil version of Luchasaurus & he looks absolutely badass. Literally getting KANE Big Red Machine vibes. Christian Cage just unleashed a more evil version of Luchasaurus & he looks absolutely badass.🔥 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/FyRhrgjX1G

Luchasaurus hasn't wrestled since the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2022. He was away from AEW TV due to some legal issues surrounding his mask.

The creator of the mask claimed that AEW was using his property for merchandising purposes without their permission. However, given that Luchasaurus returned to the promotion on a recent episode of Dynamite, the case may be dismissed sooner rather than later.

Are you happy to see Christian Cage stay in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

