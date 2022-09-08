"Might as well play up the villainous boss role" - Twitter flares up to Tony Khan being booed during major announcement on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan's opening announcement on AEW Dynamite this week apparently received a less than pleasant reaction from fans.

CM Punk's recent comments at the All Out media scrum have become the talk of the pro-wrestling world. Following the presser, reports surfaced that there had been a massive brawl backstage involving Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, among others.

With the AEW audience clamoring for an update regarding the stars, Tony Khan delivered a massive announcement in the opening moments of Dynamite. However, his appearance on the big screen was heavily booed by fans, sparking a varied reaction on social media as well.

Here are some of the notable reactions:

Many criticized the All Elite Wrestling President for his management skills.

JB @yoJBrr @AEW @TonyKhan He deserved the boos. Man up and run your company better. @AEW @TonyKhan He deserved the boos. Man up and run your company better.

Rick E Langston @radvstheworld

#AEWDynamite They boo'd Tony Khan like he was Rodger Goodell at the NFL draft They boo'd Tony Khan like he was Rodger Goodell at the NFL draft#AEWDynamite

GlycoDragonPlex @GlycoPlex_05 @istomatoafruit @Fightful That’s too predicable. Watch @TonyKhan screw them over. He’s already getting boo’d, might as well play up the villainous boss role. @istomatoafruit @Fightful That’s too predicable. Watch @TonyKhan screw them over. He’s already getting boo’d, might as well play up the villainous boss role.

dan lutzka @dlutzka @TonyKhan did you here the boos tell me why the titles are vacant please don't ignore this #aew @TonyKhan did you here the boos tell me why the titles are vacant please don't ignore this #aew

Troy Arnold @TroyArnold19 @AEW @TonyKhan Fans and once fans are on the VERY edge of revolting on this whole thing and boo the entire show off air. @AEW @TonyKhan Fans and once fans are on the VERY edge of revolting on this whole thing and boo the entire show off air.

Several fans also disagreed with the adverse reaction, highlighting that it was not justified.

vjstylez412 @vjstylez412 It felt a little jarring hearing AEW fans boo Tony Khan. #AEW It felt a little jarring hearing AEW fans boo Tony Khan. #AEW

Inspector Liu Jian 🏳️‍🌈 @ChineseOld I don’t get the Tony Khan boos I don’t get the Tony Khan boos

As of now, there has been no further word from officials about future plans for the stars involved in the heated interaction on Sunday. Sportskeeda Wrestling will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

The next AEW Champion will be decided by a tournament

The AEW World Championship was vacated following the recently-concluded All Out pay-per-view. However, plans to crown the next champion are already in motion.

Tony Khan announced that the new world champion would be decided with a tournament, the participants for which have already been revealed.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



#AEWDynamite AEW will hold a tournament to crown the new AEW Champion as CM Punk is no longer champion. AEW will hold a tournament to crown the new AEW Champion as CM Punk is no longer champion.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/ByGdRvx4e2

This week on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson took on Hangman Adam Page in a singles match. After a grueling contest, The American Dragon managed to secure the win and advance in the prestigious tournament.

According to the tournament bracket, Danielson's next opponent will be Chris Jericho. Furthermore, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara will also face off on Rampage later this week to decide Jon Moxley's next opponent. Fans will have to wait and see which star will walk away with the gold on September 21.

Who do you think will be the next world champion in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments below.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh