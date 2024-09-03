Two top AEW stars can join forces yet again after more than a year to engage in a rivalry with Saraya (fka Paige). They can reunite to neutralize the former WWE Divas Champion and her protege.

The AEW talents in question are Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker. Hayter made her blockbuster return after a year at All In 2024 Zero Hour by interrupting the former Paige. She has been involved in a feud with The Glampire since the Wembley Stadium show.

On Dynamite last week, Hayter made her in-ring return after over a year and squared off against Saraya's protege, Harley Cameron. She also had an altercation with Cameron and The Glampire after her victory. However, the 29-year-old could be outnumbered by The Outcasts in the coming weeks and might need a partner.

There could be no one better to partner with Hayter than Britt Baker. Hayter and Baker were together for a long time in AEW. The duo has yet to reunite after Jamie lost her Women's World Title at Double or Nothing 2023 on May 28.

Baker could get involved in the ongoing feud between Jamie Hayter and Saraya by helping her long-time ally even the odds. The Glampire and Harley Cameron currently have the numbers advantage over Hayter, but that might change soon.

Saraya (fka Paige) says her feud with Jamie Hayter is far from over

After Jamie Hayter defeated Harley Cameron on Dynamite, Saraya cut a fiery backstage promo. The former WWE Divas Champion said the following about the 29-year-old:

"Jamie, what is your problem? I mean, first you interrupted me at All In during my time, when the crowd was about to cheer me. Then you brutalize poor Harley when all she wanted was a good, clean match. I mean, this is far from over."

Hayter and Saraya share a storied history. Last year, she and Britt Baker feuded with the former Paige and Ruby Soho. Only time will tell how their latest program progresses and whether Britt Baker will get involved again.

Do you think Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will reunite? Sound off using the discuss button.

