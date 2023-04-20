Underutilized WWE Superstar could make a fresh start in AEW

WWE might be the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, but their creative decisions have driven many stars away, and it seems like Alexa Bliss could be the next one to leave. If the star does part ways with the promotion, a run in AEW is the most logical choice.

According to many online fans, Bliss is one of the most popular female wrestlers in the promotion, and some AEW fans have long since clamored for her to jump ship. Notably, she also recently suffered from basal cell carcinoma (a type of skin cancer) but has recovered and is medically cleared to wrestle.

While Alexa Bliss' absence from WWE television has reportedly been due to the lack of creative plans the company has for her, this could arguably push her into the arms of AEW. Unfortunately, if the creative department in the Stamford-based promotion is right, Alexa might just have had the best matches she could have had in WWE.

It remains to be seen, but since she's never wrestled outside of WWE, there are numerous dream matches waiting for her in All Elite Wrestling. Additionally, with all the partnerships the promotion has with other promotions like ROH, AAA, and NJPW, Alexa Bliss might just be better off in AEW.

Could Bray Wyatt's WWE status be affecting Alexa Bliss' creative plans in any way?

Wyatt and Bliss briefly teamed up before the formerly mentioned star sadly got released from the Stamford-based promotion. But ever since his return, fans have been wondering if the two will reunite yet again. Despite this, Bray has been back in WWE for months, and there has been no indication of a reunion.

According to a report from Xeno News, The Eater of Worlds isn't any closer to returning to the promotion than Alexa Bliss.

"Bray Wyatt is still far off a return & has been pulled from internal run sheets. Possibly won't even be mentioned at the draft at all. Health issues, they are looking into it to avoid complications in the future, but no timetable for his return as it stands #BWE & A source"

Wyatt was notably set to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 but was ultimately pulled from the bout. Many fans believe that Bray is simply unhappy due to Vince McMahon's return. Could Alexa Bliss be dealing with the same issue?

