Worrying update on Bray Wyatt's return to WWE - Reports

Bray Wyatt's momentum in WWE has stalled massively ever since he's been absent from our screens. According to a new report, it looks like he might not return anytime soon.

The New Face of Fear looked to grab every fan's attention with his grand return to the company at last year's Extreme Rules premium live event. But just a few months later, Wyatt vanished in the midst of his feud with Bobby Lashley leading up to WrestleMania 39.

Many fans were let down by the proceedings and are now waiting on a follow-up from Bray Wyatt to tease his return back to WWE. According to Xero News, they may have to wait a bit longer, as Wyatt is allegedly still dealing with health issues. It was also mentioned that WWE possibly won't even mention Bray in the draft picks for the RAW and SmackDown brands.

"Bray Wyatt is still far off a return & has been pulled from internal runsheets. Possibly won't even be mentioned at the draft at all. Health issues, they are looking into it to avoid complications in the future, but no timetable for his return as it stands #BWE & A source"

The report will be quite concerning to Wyatt's fans, who are eagerly anticipating his return in hopes of getting to know his and Uncle Howdy's story much deeper.

Backstage update on Bray Wyatt's WWE status

The Eater of Worlds had been shaping up his story leading to WrestleMania 39 amidst his feud with Bobby Lashley, but it suddenly all stopped. Bray Wyatt was quickly taken off of TV and wasn't present throughout WrestleMania weekend.

It was then reported that the former Universal Champion was suffering from health issues. According to a recent report from Ringside News, it seems he is still dealing with those issues and not many people know of his return schedule. The report mentioned that Wyatt's status is being kept top secret backstage and there is not much chatter going around about him.

"No one here knows — top level information, and it’s not flowing down," a member of WWE creative told Ringside News.

There has been no concrete evidence in regards to when we could see the Eater of Worlds return to WWE, and it seems we might have to wait longer than expected to see him in action.

