Update on Ric Flair's future in AEW - Reports

AEW has managed to get some big names recently to the company including 16-time World Champion, The Nature Boy Ric Flair.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan's gift to Sting was his former rival and long-term friend, Ric Flair. The two men hugged each other as Flair called Sting one of the nicest people he ever met.

Ric Flair announced that he will be present at AEW Revolution 2024 where Sting's retirement match will take place. However, according to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 16-time World Champion is expected to regularly feature on All Elite Wrestling television until March 2024.

Bully Ray speaks on Ric Flair's AEW arrival

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Bully Ray recently spoke about the reason behind Ric Flair's arrival in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave his thoughts on Flair's appearance in All Elite Wrestling and raised concerns about The Nature Boy's health:

"I am not saying that I definitely want to see it. As a matter of fact, my jury is still out on this one. Do I want to see Ric Flair at Sting's last match? Yes! At the very least, I want to see him ringside. I don't know if he should be in there, I don't know if he needs to be in there. If you ask me my opinion, I would say Ric probably wants to be in there." [6:35-7:08]

