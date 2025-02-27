Updated AEW Revolution match card (February 26, 2025): Ex-world champion's legacy at stake; revenge plot thickens?

Following tonight's edition of Dynamite, the match card of AEW Revolution has just ramped up after two more matches were made official. A bitter grudge match along with a title match between two long-time rivals will take place at the pay-per-view.

On March 9, the first major event of the year for the promotion will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. There are high expectations from the show as last year's edition of Revolution featured Sting's retirement match, and Will Ospreay's debut, among many other blockbuster contests.

As of writing, there are now seven matches on the official match card, with more possibly being added seeing as there are still more than 10 days till the show.

Tonight on Dynamite, a rematch between Ricochet and Swerve Strickland and the International Title match between Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita has been made official.

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

AEW Women's World Championship (The Hollywood Ending): Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

Steel Cage match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

MJF vs. 'Hangman' Adam Page

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet II (number one contender for world title on the line)

What to expect from AEW Collision this weekend?

Tonight's Dynamite show was stacked with several segments and matches with possible implications for Revolution and future events. It seems that some of these will carry over to this weekend, as this will continue the buildup for the pay-per-view.

Earlier tonight, Adam Cole was able to pin Daniel Garcia during their trios match, and in return, Tony Khan has granted him a shot at the TNT Championship. On the other hand, things almost got physical between FTR and the rest of the Undisputed Kingdom as they nearly came to blows. This will be settled on Saturday as they'll be in tag team action.

Kenny Omega is also set for an appearance as he'll address taking on Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution.

TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

FTR vs. Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly

Kenny Omega segment

Fans are in for a treat as Collision this week is sure to raise the stakes before the AEW Revolution PPV on March 9, 2025.

