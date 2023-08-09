"Urgh, this is so embarrassing" - When current AEW star was asked to read a love letter to Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was once paired with a current AEW female star, who had to share an embarrassing moment with The Tribal Chief in a promo class.

There was a time when rumors regarding Roman Reigns and Saraya (fka Paige) were being circulated. However, they were never seen together onscreen during their time in the WWE. Nevertheless, the two trained together in the company's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).

The iconic batch, trained under The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes, went on to become prominent faces in the company as well. Furthermore, Dusty used to conduct promo classes for wrestlers to improve their personalities. Once, Saraya had to play a skit with Reigns, where she had to break up with him.

During her appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Saraya (fka Paige) recalled the aforementioned skit revealing how she was embarrassed during the situation, where she also had to pretend she was reading a love letter to Roman. Here is what she disclosed:

"I was so embarrassed, and then I had to look at him and do this promo, and it was just so bad. The promo the next week, he [Dusty Rhodes] was just like, ‘Okay, baby, here he is again, Leakee, go up there, baby. You’re gonna do another one.’ He was like, ‘Pretend you’re reading a love letter. I wanna see all the emotion in your face, baby.’ So I had to pretend to read a love letter and I was like, ‘Urgh, this is so embarrassing.’ So yeah, that stuff would happen all the time.” (H/T Sportskeeda)

𝑻𝒊𝒏𝒂

@RealPaigeWWE



( Video from Renne's Youtube Channel ) Paige on FCW Promo Classes With Dusty And Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns reportedly suffered an injury at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly enjoying the best phase of his career, with The Tribal Chief character and the impeccable Bloodline storyline as well. Recently, Roman squared off against his cousin, Jey Uso, to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Summerslam PLE.

Although the match went on for 36 minutes, with The Head of the Table retaining his title yet again, Dave Meltzer later reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that he suffered an injury during the early phase of the bout. Nevertheless, he was fortunately able to carry the main event even after sustaining the injury.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk



The severity of the injury is currently unknown.



It's been reported Roman Reigns suffered an injury early on in his match against Jey Uso. The severity of the injury is currently unknown. -WOR

Moreover, Roman also didn't appear at the post-show press conference, perhaps due to being injured. However, he is scheduled for the next SmackDown episode, and it would be interesting to find out what's next for The Tribal Chief.

