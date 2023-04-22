Vince McMahon's polarizing return could force 2-time Universal Champion to leave WWE for AEW

Vince McMahon's return to WWE apparently already has several stars walking on eggshells. A former Universal Champion could logically take the next step and leave the Promotion for AEW.

The star in question is Bray Wyatt (aka Windham Rotunda). While he made a spectacular return at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view last year, his prominence has dwindled in the past few months. The match he was rumored to have with Bobby Lashley also did not happen at WrestleMania 39, giving rise to speculation about his future.

However, Vince McMahon's reported involvement in creative decisions has led to rumors of WWE talent being unhappy. Considering Bray Wyatt was released by McMahon before being brought back by Triple H, he could also be feeling the same way.

Bray Wyatt's run might have been a flop till now but the return was top notch Bray Wyatt's run might have been a flop till now but the return was top notch 🔥https://t.co/sQavQLTTzS

Given Wyatt's previous storylines under Vince McMahon, he could potentially find much more success in AEW. Tony Khan is well known for giving his roster significant creative freedom, as evidenced by Malakai Black and the House of Black. The Eater of Worlds would certainly be welcomed with open arms due to his sizeable fanbase.

The WWE Superstar is reportedly dealing with health issues

While it remains to be seen whether Bray Wyatt will join AEW in the future, it appears he will not be returning to action for a period.

According to a report by Xero News, the Eater of Worlds is dealing with Health issues. The report also claimed that he would not be included in the upcoming draft picks for RAW and SmackDown brands.

Xero News @NewsXero Bray Wyatt is still far off a return & has been pulled from internal runsheets. Possibly won't even be mentioned at the draft at all. Health issues, they are looking into it to avoid complications in the future, but no timetable for his return as it stands #BWE & A source. Bray Wyatt is still far off a return & has been pulled from internal runsheets. Possibly won't even be mentioned at the draft at all. Health issues, they are looking into it to avoid complications in the future, but no timetable for his return as it stands #BWE & A source.

The report was certainly not welcomed by Wyatt's fans, who were looking forward to seeing the story of him and Uncle Howdy unfold in the coming months. It also looked to involve Alexa Bliss, which may not happen anytime soon.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the WWE star.

