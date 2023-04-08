Vince McMahon's return to power could lead to AEW star returning to WWE after a 2-year absence 

The pro-wrestling world has been abuzz with rumors of Vince McMahon being back in charge of WWE. Consequently, this may also lead to a major AEW star making a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The star in question is Christian Cage. While he is currently signed to AEW, Christian earned the majority of his fame during his run in WWE. He built a dedicated fanbase which he carried over to Tony Khan's company when he debuted in 2021.

While he has had a few stellar matches in AEW, he has played a non-wrestling role over the last few months. On the latest episode of Dynamite, he made a return alongside Luchasaurus as the latter's manager.

A recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that Edge was apparently vying for a reunion with Christian in WWE. This certainly opens the door for Captain Charisma to jump ship, since a storyline is already awaiting him in his previous company.

Furthermore, Vince McMahon is known to rely on already-established veterans to put on spectacular shows. If the rumors of him being back in charge of the creative department are true, he could certainly try to bring Christian back.

Vince McMahon's management was recently criticized by a WWE veteran

While Vince McMahon's return to power may lead to Christian Cage returning, Vince Russo does not think very highly of the WWE Chairman.

In a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran stated that most of McMahon's characters were nothing special, while only a few became notable like The Undertaker.

"Bro, I guarantee you, if you went down the line with people that he brought in where he changed their gimmicks, I guarantee you, it'll have 80% misses and 20% hits. Listen, The Undertaker. Mean Mark Calaway was nothing. He became a Superstar. But then you look at Kevin Nash from Diesel. That persona did nothing for Kevin," said Vince Russo.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Stamford-based Promotion following the company's merger with Endeavor.

Do you think Vince McMahon returning to power will be a good thing? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes