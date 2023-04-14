Vince McMahon's return to power could shut the door on 3-time Intercontinental Champion's WWE return

WWE's Executive Chairman Vince McMahon has often made personnel-related decisions that have left fans scratching their heads. His recent return to the company could shut the door on John Morrison's potential return to the company.

John Morrison wrestled for WWE for many years after making his main roster debut in 2004. Since then, he has been released multiple times, with the most recent being in November 2021, when he was released as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts.

Despite Vince McMahon bringing him back in 2019, many fans felt that he was not used to his full potential. He formed a tag team with the Miz and even won the tag team titles once, but was soon demoted to make fewer appearances thereafter. Vince McMahon is known to be very stringent about who he signs to the company, and John Morrison does not seem to fit the mold of someone the 77-year-old would want back in WWE.

Elisamuel @EliIMPACT I can’t believe that John Morrison went from being IMPACT WRESTLING World Heavyweight Champion to get signed by WWE get attacked by Zombies & months later get released. I can’t believe that John Morrison went from being IMPACT WRESTLING World Heavyweight Champion to get signed by WWE get attacked by Zombies & months later get released. https://t.co/QIYSJpE8Lx

Towards the end of his run in 2021, he was featured on Main Event in losing performances, a clear testament to his poor standing in the company's power rankings. With Vince McMahon back in power, it seems highly improbable that John Morrison will make a return.

There was an update on Vince McMahon's involvement in the WWE Draft 2023

Triple H recently announced that the Draft will take place in 2023, and all the superstars from the three brands will be eligible.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Triple H announces that the WWE draft will return in a few weeks and will ‘change the game’ Triple H announces that the WWE draft will return in a few weeks and will ‘change the game’ https://t.co/R9N0tYudxG

With Vince back in the mix, according to recent reports, there was speculation about his involvement in the upcoming Draft. Here is an update regarding the same.

"We reached out to confirm Vince McMahon’s involvement in the draft process, and we are told that he hasn’t put his hands in the situation at all. In fact, a tenured member of creative informed us that Mr. McMahon has not offered any opinion on the draft.”

Triple H became the head booker of the Stamford-based company after his father-in-law initially retired in 2022. There have been conflicting reports on who is still in charge of the creative since the latter made a return to help facilitate the company's sale.

Fans have enjoyed the weekly product since Vince's retirement, and if he were to be involved in the Draft, it could have an effect on fans' perceptions of the company in the coming weeks.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes