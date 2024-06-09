Vince Russo explains why AEW star has rejected WWE: "Tony Khan isn't gonna say anything to him" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently explained why a top AEW star chose to stay with the Tony Khan-led company instead of signing with WWE. The star in question is none other than MJF.

At the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, MJF returned to All Elite Wrestling after being absent for almost five months. Following his comeback, Friedman put everyone on notice including the World Champion Swerve Strickland. However, The Salt of the Earth is currently feuding with Rush, and both men will square off in a singles match at the 2024 Forbidden Door.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo explained why MJF chose to stay with All Elite Wrestling. The veteran said that Tony Khan has given Friedman creative freedom which would not be the case in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I think two things, I think number one, no way WWE was gonna pay him [MJF] what Tony Khan was gonna pay him. Number two, I think MJF understood that he was not gonna be able to go over there and be MJF. He does whatever he wants to do at AEW. Tony Khan isn't gonna say anything to him... So, having the ability to do whatever he wants plus getting more money, I don't think there was even a question of whether if he was gonna go to the WWE," Russo said. [From 01:35 to 02:13]

MJF paid tribute to Triple H at AEW Double or Nothing

The Salt of the Earth made his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion in an interesting fashion. He came out wearing a leather jacket and a denim vest which was a call back to Triple H's huge return to the WWE in 2002 at the Madison Square Garden.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former AEW World Champion MJF revealed that he paid homage to The Game as his return in 2002 meant something to him as a kid.

"The jean jacket was over what I feel is my leather jacket, but that jean jacket was certainly an homage to a return that meant something to me when I was a kid in Madison Square Garden," said Friedman. "I’m sure people can connect the dots."

Triple H is currently the Head of Creative in the WWE. It will be interesting to see if the King of Kings gets his hands on MJF after his current deal with AEW expires.

