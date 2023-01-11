Vince Russo promises to lift long-running "curse" on WWE Hall of Famer under one condition (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has promised to end a long-running feud with WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Jeff Jarrett, but only on one condition.

Jeff Jarrett and Vince Russo have both had tenures with pro wrestling powerhouses like WCW, WWE, and TNA. But they are by no means allies as they have had several jibes thrown at each other and had issues during their shared tenures with the aforementioned companies.

Be that as it may, their feud remains a fairly simple one to conclude. At least that's from Vince Russo, as he proposed during The Wrestling Outlaws that he would lift his figurative "curse" from Jarrett if he just apologized to him:

"Because of his treatment towards me, Jeff [Jarrett] many years ago. Many years ago I had to pull this [Italian horn] out...Bro all you gotta do is apologize to me and the curse is lifted. That's it, even if you don't mean it," Vince Russo said. (8:08-9:07)

You can check out the full video below:

Jeff Jarrett left WWE in 2022 before debuting in AEW and aligning with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. Alongside Lethal, the WWE legend has challenged for the tag titles and battled Sting on pay-per-view.

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Rampage results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared to have won the AEW tag titles at one stage

As touched on before, Jarrett and Lethal have been in pursuit of the AEW Tag Team Championships. They have challenged The Acclaimed twice now, and a further time they defeated Acclaimed representatives Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens in a non-title match.

However, their luck was not replicated when they faced The Acclaimed the second time round during last week's AEW Dynamite. Despite completing a pin on the champs with the help of Sonjay Dutt, the decision was reversed and the belts were later retained.

They fought in a rematch during last weekend's Battle of the Belts V. Under No Holds Barred stipulation, the champs retained, but it is yet to be seen whether the feud has closed as of yet.

Do you think Vince Russo and Jeff Jarrett should mend bridges? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes