"AEW is doing half of that on TNT!" - Vince Russo slams Tony Khan's promotion for their ratings

Vince Russo is known for his time as a backstage writer in WCW, WWE, and TNA Wrestling. Russo even made a handful of television appearances which included a WCW World Heavyweight Championship reign.

Today, Vince lives comfortably as a wrestling commentator and makes various podcast appearances. During Russo's weekly appearance with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former writer slammed AEW for their current ratings.

Russo claimed that he gets flak for "failing" at TNA, yet the show drew in far higher ratings than AEW does today.

“I don’t wanna go into a long tangent about this but I’m always called – I was a failure at TNA. Bro! We were doing two million viewers! On Spike TV! Like, really bro? AEW is doing half of that on TNT! Bro, we were doing two million people on Spike, c’mon man like stop.” - Russo said. (2:55)

This isn't the first time Vince Russo has lashed out at AEW for its low ratings. The wrestling personality has done so in the past, noting how inconsistent their overall ratings can be.

You can check out the entire video below where Russo touches on Cody Rhodes' apparent arrogance:

Vince Russo believes that Tony Khan never looks beyond the hardcore fans and is missing something vital

During an episode of the Bro Show with Sportskseeda, Vince Russo expressed his opinion that Tony Khan focuses too much on hardcore wrestling fans. According to Russo, Khan doesn't cater to casual fans and is missing out on their interaction.

"I always speak on behalf of the casual fans, I always do. Bro, he's talking about the same fanbase! They got to go beyond that fanbase, bro. Whatever you're saying is good for the AEW fanbase, but you gotta go beyond that," - Vince Russo said. (20:20)

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Jacob Terrell