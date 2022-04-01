"You don't do it low-brow" - Vince Russo calls out AEW for taking "low-brow" shots at WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently expressed his unhappiness with AEW for consistently taking "low-brow" digs at their competitor, WWE.

It's no secret that All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan and the company's talents rarely shy away from taking jobs at Vince McMahon's promotion. Be it during the live shows or interviews; there are several instances when those associated with AEW have taken shots at their competitor.

While some have taken an issue with it, asking Tony Khan to focus on his product, others believe it's part and parcel of the business. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, Vince Russo had an interesting take on the same. The former WWE star thinks that instead of taking "low-brow" shots, AEW must take creative digs, citing the example of DX's invasion of WCW.

"I have always said this, bro; this has always been my philosophy if you're no 1., no. 2 doesn't exist for you, you don't mention them. However, if you're no. 2, I think you throw the kitchen sink in no. 1, but you do it in a creative way. You don't do it low-brow; you gotta do it in a creative way like DX going to the WCW show. I think you gotta throw the kitchen sink, but you gotta do it creatively, man," said Vince Russo. (22:04 - 22:39)

Check out the full video below:

Seth Rollins also slammed AEW for referencing WWE

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the RAW Superstar didn't hesitate before blasting AEW for continuously referencing WWE, saying it "reeks of despereation." On the contrary, he explained how WWE makes any references to Tony Khan's promotion only when it makes narrative sense.

"The other side of that coin is the way that it can be used by those guys... I find it very tacky and low-brow, personally. I think it looks and reeks of desperation. I don't think it's anything on our television show that we need to go there and talk down about those guys," Rollins said.

Jimmy Traina @JimmyTraina Via this week's SI MEDIA PODCAST, Seth Rollins on AEW wrestlers mentioning WWE superstar during promos: "I find it very tacky and low brow." Full story here --> bit.ly/3uyiKuE Via this week's SI MEDIA PODCAST, Seth Rollins on AEW wrestlers mentioning WWE superstar during promos: "I find it very tacky and low brow." Full story here --> bit.ly/3uyiKuE https://t.co/711DXLjAgo

While everyone has their opinion on the topic, what cannot be denied is that the presence of two competing companies has brought out a much-needed competitive edge to the business.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on All Elite Wrestling taking "low-brow" shots at WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Instagram video.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava