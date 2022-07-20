"He's a monster" - Former WWE personality Vince Russo thinks top AEW star will be successful in the rival promotion (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Wardlow will be successful in WWE when discussing about current AEW stars who will excel in the Stamford-based promotion.

Wardlow is the current TNT Champion, making his first victorious defense against Orange Cassidy last week on Dynamite. Several pundits have been praising Mr. Mayhem due to his sheer size and overall wrestling acumen.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo and Road Dogg were asked which AEW stars will fit into Vince McMahon's company. The latter picked Luchasaurus due to his massive physical stature.

However, the former proceeded to choose Wardlow because of his intimidating presence and great personality in terms of being a learner.

"I think the guy that they [WWE] would go after right now would be Wardlow. Obviously, he's got the look, he's a monster but he also looks that.... he also looks like a guy that would listen and be quiet and learn.... coachable yes, so yeah, I think he would be the most valuable asset they could get from that company [AEW] right now," [6:41 - 7:04]

Wardlow has been drawing comparisons from other WWE legends like Batista and Goldberg. Time will only tell if Mr. Mayhem decides to go to the sports entertainment conglomerate.

WWE legend Paul Wight (aka Big Show) tipped his hat on AEW star Wardlow

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Paul Wight claimed that Wardlow is in great physical shape. The former Big Show added that the TNT Champion is on a roll right now along with his growing popularity.

"I mean he's looking fantastic. You see the shape that he's gotten in, in the last two years. How he's changed his body and really stepped up to the responsibility and role he's taken on for AEW. He's firing on all cylinders. I think the fans love him."

As Wight mentioned, Mr. Mayhem is firing on all cylinders right now as he's racking up victories after victories. Since defeating MJF at Double or Nothing, Wardlow has been unleashed. It will be interesting to see what the TNT Champion does over the next few weeks, especially in his title defense.

