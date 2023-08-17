Wardlow to make AEW return as a heel and face debuting WWE legend at All In? Exploring potential swerve

Former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow has been in something of a limbo since losing his crown to Luchasaurus on the debut episode of Collision. Could he be on a collision course (pun very much intended) with a WWE legend at All In?

Mr. Mayhem has been compared to former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg over the course of his AEW career, thanks to his squash matches and crowd chants.

There has even been discussion of late by acclaimed journalist Dave Meltzer over whether or not Goldberg could show up at Wembley Stadium, and while it would be a shock, it is not out of the realm of possibility.

So how could it happen? After what the former TNT Champion has been through since his match with MJF at Double or Nothing 2022, he seems to have lost the momentum he had 18 months ago. With that in mind, it's unlikely that he will end up wrestling at All In.

Therefore, a promo segment could happen where he comes to the ring demanding a match out of frustration, claiming that the show wouldn't be the same without him because, after all, this is still 'Wardlow's World' we are living in.

This could then prompt Goldberg to appear for a quick squash match that will leave the fans shocked, as a show like All In won't have a 'nostalgia pop' like other shows of its kind.

Wardlow has gone on record to say that he would like to face Goldberg at some point, even telling What Culture that he 'will not be next,' but with so many people wanting to get on the show, will it happen? Only time will tell!

Wardlow has admitted to being depressed

As previously mentioned, Wardlow lost the AEW TNT Championship to Luchasaurus on the June 17th edition of Collision and has been absent from screens ever since.

During an appearance at Terrificon 2023, Mr. Mayhem admitted that he has actually been depressed over the past few weeks due to not being featured on any of AEW's shows.

The former TNT Champion had been on four pay-per-views in a row until he lost the title, with three of those shows featuring him wrestling in a championship match. But since losing to Luchasaurus, it's unclear as to what could be next for him.

