Wardlow's TNT title win could lead to 2-time WWE Universal Champion signing with AEW 

After Wardlow's recent TNT Championship victory on Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan may consider bringing in the former WWE Universal Champion, Goldberg, into his company.

Since the beginning of the year, Goldberg has been a free agent and has drawn the attention of various companies, including AEW. Tony Khan has shown his desire to add the WWE Hall of Famer to his roster.

With Khan's interest and Wardlow being compared to Goldberg by fans, a confrontation between the two could lead to the passing of the torch moment. Since the WWE Hall of Famer is reportedly seeking a retirement match, Wardlow could be an ideal opponent for him to transfer his legacy to the younger wrestler.

Signor Sinatra @KhandakarSaad AEW Revolution:

Wardlow and Goldberg have a clash similar to Goldberg v Lashley. Goldberg puts Wardlow over and passes the torch, ending a short but sweet run in AEW.



With it, Wardlow is a main event star, Hobbs is a killer heel, and WCW gets the final chapter it deserved. AEW Revolution:Wardlow and Goldberg have a clash similar to Goldberg v Lashley. Goldberg puts Wardlow over and passes the torch, ending a short but sweet run in AEW.With it, Wardlow is a main event star, Hobbs is a killer heel, and WCW gets the final chapter it deserved. https://t.co/oSHBzzELAR

Wardlow's victory against Powerhouse Hobbs showed he's ready for bigger challenges. With his impressive skills and physique, a showdown with Goldberg could establish him as the next big star in AEW.

It's possible that the former WWE Universal Champion may sign with Tony Khan's promotion and face Mr. Mayhem in a blockbuster match. Wardlow's recent victory has opened up opportunities for him.

Goldberg comments on comparisons to AEW star Wardlow

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg acknowledged the comparisons between himself and AEW star Wardlow, whose power and agility have drawn comparisons to his signature moves.

Speaking to Graham "GSM" Matthews of Bleacher Report, WWE Hall of Famer admitted to not seeing much of Wardlow's work but still commended the wrestler's rapid ascent and strong ring presence.

"I understand the comparisons. I've heard of him for sure. I've seen pictures of him. I haven't seen him work that much. But, hey, man, more power to him. There needs to be more characters like that. There needs to be serious intensity out there. There's people that slice meat and there's people that eat meat and he needs to be eating meat," Goldberg said.

Goldberg expressed support for his rise and feels honored and privileged to be compared to Wardlow.

Overall, Goldberg's comments demonstrate his admiration for Wardlow's talent and his belief in the importance of powerful and intense characters in the world of pro wrestling.

Would you like to see Goldberg confront Wardlow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes