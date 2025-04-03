Was the attack on Willow Nightingale a huge accident by Jon Moxley? Revisiting the controversial AEW segment 

  • home icon
By Debangshu Nath
Modified Apr 03, 2025 10:46 GMT
On this week's AEW Dynamite, a Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match took place between Willow Nightingale and Swerve Strickland and The Death Riders' Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir. Fans worldwide visibly enjoyed this showdown, and it ended with Willow and Swerve getting the win.

Interestingly, after the match's conclusion, when The Babe with The Power was celebrating the victory, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley entered the ring and hit her with a Paradigm Shift. This segment was unexpected and hard to watch. Interestingly, after the former Lunatic Fringe hit the move, he was seen covering his mouth in shock and shame.

It looks like Moxley didn't intend to hurt the former TBS Champion. The only reason he did this was to play mind games with Strickland, who was present ringside. Nevertheless, what the World Champion did was despicable, and hopefully, Willow will receive justice soon. That said, this is just speculation at this point.

At Dynasty 2025, Moxley will defend the World Title against Strickland. The pay-per-view will take place on April 6.

Swerve Strickland called former AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale "strong and brave"

Following the Mixed Tornado Tag Team bout, Willow Nightingale received medical help backstage. A concerned Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana were also present during this segment.

Renee Paquette then interviewed The New Flavor. In this conversation, he called the injured star "strong and brave" and also demeaned Moxley for his actions.

"You know, Willow is strong and brave. That’s why I didn’t mind facing off against The Death Riders with her. She welcomed the challenge. But Jon, knowing the history of neck issues that Willow has, and you still chose to do what you did tonight?" he said. [H/T: AllEliteWrestling.com]

If Swerve Strickland defeats Jon Moxley at Dynasty 2025, he will become a two-time AEW World Champion. His last reign ended at All In 2024 when he was defeated by Bryan Danielson.

