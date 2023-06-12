[Watch] AEW star Jeff Hardy awkwardly signs autographs after being harassed by fans at an airport

AEW star Jeff Hardy is, unfortunately, the latest pro wrestler to be harassed by fans to sign merchandise, and the harrowing clip has now gone viral.

A few months ago, many fans were up in arms when WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was recorded signing numerous pieces of merch at an airport. Similarly, veteran Rey Mysterio was asked to do the same but turned down the fans pushing him.

Sadly, Jeff Hardy is the first All Elite Wrestling star caught on camera undergoing this harassment by fans. Notably, the star didn't say a word throughout the episode, and some pointed out that he autographed upwards of 20 different pictures and merchandise.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle



Minding his own business and these wierdos rush him with an avalanche of things he needs to sign, like he owes them all that.



Nothing wrong with politely asking for something. This is so awkward.

The Charismatic Enigma's detractors recently made a lot of noise online after the star suffered from an embarrassing yet painful-looking fall during AEW Double or Nothing's Buy-In. While these fans called for Jeff Hardy's retirement, Matt has since revealed that the fall was intentional on his brother's behalf and all a greater part of the storyline.

The AEW star was recently almost attacked with a chair at the hands of Karrion Kross

Jeff Hardy and Karrion Kross clashed a few times during the stars' shared tenures in WWE in 2021. However, the two might be closer than many fans realize, after Kross teased attacking Jeff only to embrace the star instead.

The WWE Superstar recently took to Twitter to share a brief clip of him sneaking up behind Jeff and embracing him in the end. Additionally, the star also added the lyrics to one of Hardy's songs, "Another Me," proving that he's a fan of Jeff's music as well.

Karrion Kross ⏳ @realKILLERkross



Another problem I don't need today



Another choice is what I want to choose



Equal we are when time we lose



Another series is what I want to play

Ethan Page notably commented on the post and questioned Karrion Kross for not attacking Hardy. Unfortunately for any hopeful fans, the two will likely not meet in the squared circle again for quite some time if ever.

