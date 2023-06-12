[Watch] Current WWE Superstar sneaks up on Jeff Hardy with a chair at his concert

Jeff Hardy is one of the most beloved pro wrestlers in the industry but recently was unaware of WWE Superstar Karrion Kross sneaking up behind him with a chair. However, the star chose not to strike him and instead embraced the veteran.

The Charismatic Enigma might be best known for his in-ring antics but he is also an accomplished artist and musician. Hardy mainly releases music alongside his band, Peroxwhy?Gen, and during his TNA run, he notably recorded his own entrance music.

Kross recently took to Twitter and shared a clip of Jeff Hardy performing on stage while he snuck up to him. Notably, he also added the lyrics to his song, "Another Me," proving that he's also a fan of the AEW star's music.

Another series is what I want to play

Another problem I don't need today

Another choice is what I want to choose

Equal we are when time we lose

Matt Hardy recently reacted to a viral clip of him and Jeff attacking Brock Lesnar years ago, shortly after The Beast Incarnate began his monster main roster run.

Matt and Jeff Hardy plan to face The Young Bucks in a high-profile cinematic match

The Bucks have often been compared to The Hardys, not only because brothers form both tag teams but due to similarities in their wrestling styles. Over the years, the two teams have often clashed, and Jeff Hardy's last match before his lengthy suspension was notably a bout between the old rivals.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran revealed that he still intends to have a cinematic match against The Young Bucks.

“We’re still fans of it. I think it could go down as one of the greatest cinematic matches ever because whenever I started talking with Matt and Nick and we start throwing around ideas and everybody’s being creative and I think it would be one of the more entertaining cinematic matches ever had between two very established teams.” (H/T POST Wrestling)

1 year ago today on Rampage, Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler cosplayed as Hardy Boyz and Lita, and came out managed by Gangrel.



An all-time great hilarious skit.

Matt also noted that there were plans to have the cinematic match before Jeff Hardy's arrest but that he hopes it'll still happen down the line. It remains to be seen when this bout will take place as both tag teams are currently babyfaces.

