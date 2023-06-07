8-time WWE Tag Team Champions want cinematic match against The Young Bucks in AEW

AEW EVPs Nick and Matt Jackson are often named as dream opponents for many tag teams in the industry. Recently, Matt Hardy expressed his desire to face the Young Bucks alongside Jeff Hardy in an epic cinematic match.

Notably, Jeff's last match in the promotion before his arrest was a tag team match with Matt against The Bucks at AEW Double Or Nothing 2022. The two were even rumored to capture the tag team championships before The Charismatic Enigma's arrest, but now that he's back, could these plans still materialize?

Speaking on a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran detailed how it could be a high-profile clash.

“We’re still fans of it. I think it could go down as one of the greatest cinematic matches ever because whenever I started talking with Matt and Nick and we start throwing around ideas and everybody’s being creative and I think it would be one of the more entertaining cinematic matches ever had between two very established teams.” (H/T: POST Wrestling).

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager 1 year ago today on Rampage, Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler cosplayed as Hardy Boyz and Lita, and came out managed by Gangrel.



An all-time great hilarious skit. 1 year ago today on Rampage, Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler cosplayed as Hardy Boyz and Lita, and came out managed by Gangrel.An all-time great hilarious skit. https://t.co/U8bfKwbQzf

Konnan recently addressed some of the online calls for The Hardys to retire and urged the AEW duo not to do so anytime soon. The veteran even proposed that they come to Mexico, where they're both still major draws.

Plans were already in motion for the two teams to have their cinematic match in AEW

While both Hardy brothers are already in their mid-40s, they seem to be going strong. Jeff notably suffered a nasty fall during their match on the AEW Double or Nothing Buy-In, leading to more cries online for him to retire. However, Matt Hardy also addressed this recently and debunked claims that it was a botch at all.

Continuing in the same episode, Matt revealed that they initially planned to have the cinematic match last year and that he hopes it could still happen someday soon.

"That’s something both myself and Jeff (Hardy) and those guys had wanted to do as well so, I don’t know. Maybe that’s something that can happen down the road or whatever but it could have happened then, especially because they were very much heels and we were a bunch of babyfaces at that time.” (H/T: POST Wrestling).

𝓟𝓲’𝓮𝓻𝓻𝓮🥣 @RainmakerEra The Hardy Boyz vs The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing The Hardy Boyz vs The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing👀 https://t.co/UdyQumBZgr

It remains to be seen if the clash will ultimately happen, but since Jeff Hardy plans to retire sometime soon, the brothers will likely try to have all their dream matches before hanging their boots up for good.

