WATCH: CM Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

In August 2021, it was announced that former WWE Superstar CM Punk had signed a contract with AEW, marking his return to professional wrestling after a hiatus of more than seven years. This news generated immense excitement among wrestling fans, as Punk had become a cult hero during his time in WWE, and his departure from the company in 2014 left a significant void.

Punk's signing with AEW was seen as a major coup for the promotion, which had been gaining considerable momentum and viewership since its inception in 2019. The expectation was that Punk's arrival would provide a significant boost to AEW's popularity and help solidify its position as a legitimate competitor to WWE.

However, controversy arose in 2022 at the post-All Out media scrum when Punk buried The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. After the media scrum, he was allegedly confronted by The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, leading to a brawl, and everyone involved was suspended, including Punk.

Now that The Second City Saint is back after nearly ten months, we delve deep into the CM Punk controversy.

