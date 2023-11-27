WATCH: Why AEW Has a Huge Tony Khan Problem

All Elite Wrestling has undeniably carved its niche in the wrestling industry since its inception. Initially, the most significant aspect of the company’s appeal was its commitment to nurturing and promoting new talent, focusing on developing fresh faces and innovative storylines rather than relying solely on established wrestling stars. This strategy resonated with fans seeking an alternative to the more established WWE product. It was successful in introducing new talents like Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, MJF, Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker, and Ricky Starks, among others.

However, an ongoing trend within AEW has been the recruitment of wrestling legends from other promotions. While this strategy brings immediate star power and nostalgia, it raises pertinent questions about the long-term impact on the promotion and its homegrown talents. The likes of Chris Jericho, Sting, and Ric Flair signing with AEW were monumental moments, signaling the Jacksonville-based promotion's intent to leverage established names for mainstream attention.

The challenge for AEW lies in striking a delicate balance, honoring the contributions of legends while nurturing the next generation of wrestling stars.

Click on the video below as we dive deep into this topic, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content:

What are your thoughts on the video? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here