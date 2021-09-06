5 ways AEW can book Adam Cole after his debut at All Out

AEW All Out had one of the biggest surprises when Adam Cole on Sunday night. Cole last appeared in WWE at NXT TakeOver 36.

The 'Panama City Playboy' competed in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match against longtime friend Kyle O’Reilly and lost. His contract expired on the same night, leading fans to speculate about his future in the industry.

However, Adam Cole did not wait too long as he made his AEW debut just weeks after his final match in WWE. The former NXT Champion appeared just when Kenny Omega thought there was no one on the roster to face him for an AEW World Championship match.

While most fans believed that Adam Cole was debuting to attack The Elite, he did the opposite and joined Omega, The Good Brothers, and The Young Bucks in the ring.

The possibilities are now endless for Cole in terms of rivalries and matches. Take a look at five ways AEW can book Adam Cole following his debut at All Out -

#5. Adam Cole and The Elite can face Christian Cage, Jurassic Express, and Bryan Danielson

Adam Cole debuted in the last moments of All Out. Many fans expected Cole to confront Kenny Omega following his challenge for an AEW World Championship match.

However, Cole superkicked Jungle Boy and then hugged the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. In doing so, he turned heel, joined The Elite, and was ready to end the show on a high.

Just then, Bryan Danielson made his AEW debut at All Out for another surprise. He made a bold statement when he joined forces with Christian Cage and Jurassic Express to drive out The Elite.

AEW can now pair up Adam Cole with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega to take on Danielson, Cage, and Jurassic Express in a massive tag team elimination match.

Having Omega and Cole on one side, and Cage and Danielson on the other would be a dream come true for many fans.

