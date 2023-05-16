Google AI (Bard) had a surprising response when asked if Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns should join AEW.

The Tribal Chief is in the midst of a legendary run in the sports entertainment juggernaut and is closing in on 1000 days as the Universal Champion. He defeated his most recent challenger, Cody Rhodes, in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling asked Google AI if Reigns should jump ship to All Elite Wrestling someday, and it had an interesting answer. It stated that Roman Reigns joining AEW would boost the promotion's ratings and popularity before also adding why the move is unlikely.

Check out Bard's answer below:

"Whether or not Roman Reigns should join AEW is a matter of opinion. There are certainly pros and cons to consider. On the one hand, Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and his presence in AEW would undoubtedly boost the promotion's ratings and popularity. He is also a very talented wrestler, and his matches would be sure to entertain fans. On the other hand, Reigns is under contract with WWE, and it is unlikely that he would be able to leave without facing legal consequences. Additionally, leaving WWE would mean leaving behind a guaranteed income and a steady stream of work."

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Roman Reigns Tiktok is solely dedicated to him being a menace Roman Reigns Tiktok is solely dedicated to him being a menace 😂😂😂https://t.co/i7rjQT6kCi

It will be interesting to see if the unthinkable does happen in the distant future and The Tribal Chief departs from WWE to AEW before retiring.

A wrestling veteran has previously commented on whether Roman Reigns joining AEW is a possibility

While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio a few months ago, Dave Meltzer stated that while All Elite Wrestling needs a "game changer," Roman Reigns will never jump ship to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"What AEW needs is a game changer...Roman's never going, he's never had an interest for a second in his life as far as I know, and I would know if he did. Believe me," said Dave Meltzer.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC If Roman Reigns main events Wrestlemania 40, he'll tie the record for most main events with 8 If Roman Reigns main events Wrestlemania 40, he'll tie the record for most main events with 8 🔥 https://t.co/227SXGtDMV

With the unprecedented success that The Tribal Chief has had in WWE, no one should really be surprised by his possible consideration about a move to All Elite Wrestling.

Do you think Reigns would have been a world champion under Tony Khan's leadership? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes