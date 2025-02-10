What is AEW co-owner Shahid Khan's net worth?

AEW is undoubtedly one of North America's top pro wrestling promotions. The company was founded in 2019 by Tony Khan and wresters Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. It is owned by Khan and his father, Pakistani-American billionaire businessman Shahid Khan.

Currently 74, Shahid Khan owns the NFL franchise, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the auto parts supplier, Flex-N-Gate. He reportedly immigrated to the USA from his native country, Pakistan, in 1967. Shahid purchased the Jaguars in 2012, and in 2013, he bought the Premier League club, Fulham FC. He is also the proprietor of the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto.

According to Forbes, Shahid's net worth as of February 10, 2025, is a staggering $13.4B.

Apart from Tony Khan, Shahid Khan has a daughter named Shanna Khan. In 1991, the 74-year-old became a naturalized American citizen.

Tony Khan said his father loves AEW

Last year on Dynamite, Tony Khan was briefly involved in a storyline with The Elite. This angle saw the AEW President being blindsided by The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada.

In August 2024, the 42-year-old was interviewed by NFL Network. During the interaction, he was asked whether his father instructed him to stay away from the squared circle due to risk of injury. Surprisingly, the All Elite Wrestling co-owner revealed that Shahid loved the company.

"No, he was very angry at the people who assaulted me. My dad loves AEW and he’s a big fan of what we do Wednesdays on TBS and Saturdays, just like tomorrow night here in Jacksonville on TNT every week. He watches every show, and he never expected something like that. It’s never happened before," Tony Khan said. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Besides being All Elite Wrestling's head of creative, Tony Khan is the company's president and general manager.

