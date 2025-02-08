Former WWE stars flaunt their titles on AEW owner Shad Khan's $360 million yacht

There are perks to being a top AEW star, and that's especially true for the company's champions. This was made clear when The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP were seen flaunting their AEW World Tag Team Title on Shahid Khan's $360 million yacht.

When All Elite Wrestling was founded in 2019, the biggest thing that set it apart from other non-WWE promotions was its wealth. This is largely thanks to Shahid "Shad" Khan, the father of All Elite CEO Tony Khan and the company's primary investor.

Shad is listed as the Jacksonville-based promotion's co-owner, though Tony Khan, as President, CEO, and co-owner, is the one who runs the show. But that doesn't mean that AEW's wrestlers can't enjoy the perks of the billionaire NFL owner's backing.

Shad Khan brought his luxurious yacht to New Orleans this weekend in celebration of Super Bowl LIX, and The Hurt Syndicate was spotted onboard. Shelton Benjamin posted pictures of the group relaxing on the deck and showing off their Tag Team Championship.

Check out the pics of Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and MVP below:

Former AEW World Champion comments on The Hurt Syndicate's success

Montel Vontavious Porter, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin have enjoyed enormous success in the short time since they debuted in AEW. Lashley and Benjamin are currently the company's World Tag Team Champions, and MVP is enjoying the spotlight as he continues hunting for new talent to represent.

In a recent conversation with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland commented on the group's instant success, noting that all three members demand attention and respect:

"Very short history with me and Lashley. We have [the fans] already. I think, right now, we have them already, and we knew that Lashley coming in was gonna get that attention. He demands it. MVP demands it when he speaks; he demands the room. Shelton demands it with his presence, and when he gets in the ring and performs, those guys just demand attention, and that's why they came for me, because I demand the same respect, as well," said Strickland.

The Hurt Syndicate is on top of the world at the moment, but it's unclear whether they'll remain a trio or add new blood to their ranks. With WWE having just released former Hurt Business member, Cedric Alexander, fans have spoken up about the 35-year-old potentially rejoining the faction in Tony Khan's promotion.

