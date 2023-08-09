What does AEW commentator Excalibur look like unmasked?

AEW commentator Excalibur has been with AEW since its inception and has provided his voice to all viewers worldwide. He was known for being one of the only masked commentators, so what does he look like without his facial apparel?

The AEW announcer, now a retired wrestler, has only been known to AEW fans as the voice behind the action in the company. However, before his retirement, he was a superstar in Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG), where he stayed both as a competitor and as a commentator following his retirement in 2007.

YouTube account WrestlePlanet posted a short video showing the revelation of Excalibur without a mask. They revealed that in one of his matches before, while in a rear-naked choke hold, his mask came off for a brief second, revealing his face. In his spare time, he took up graphic design, and under his real name, Mark Letzmann, he had his real face shown in the profile of his online portfolio.

Jim Cornette says Kevin Kelly should have replaced Excalibur to announce Forbidden Door

Last month, Jim Cornette once more expressed his thoughts on AEW announcer Excalibur, following the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

While speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette expressed that he felt that other announcers deserved to do Forbidden Door instead. He named Kevin Kelly as the one who should have done the job, considering his experience with NJPW as a whole.

“But yet when they do a co-promotion between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, Kevin is there alright, but he’s sitting in the B-chair, next to sock face [Excalibur] who’s never worked a f*cking day for New Japan Pro Wrestling in his life. Because he still doesn’t have the […] guts and the intestinal fortitude to say, ‘You know what, you know what you’re doing here and I’m a f*cking mark who got lucky. So since you’re here, Kevin, you can do the show.'” [From 11:38 – 12:18]

This was not the first time the WWE veteran has spoken out about not liking the AEW announcer, as he previously criticized his use of wrestling vocabulary often during the times he commentates matches.

Excalibur is now a household name as far as his work as a commentator is concerned. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

