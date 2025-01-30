What AEW has to offer on WWE Royal Rumble weekend: List of Collision feuds (January 29, 2025)

It was confirmed tonight that AEW will once more be going head-to-head with WWE this weekend, with Collision overlapping this year's edition of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. But just what is Tony Khan putting on this Saturday?

This is not the first time that the two promotions will be going head-to-head on a weekend, as last week, Collision was aired in the same time slot as Saturday Night's Main Event. Fortunately, the fans had a great reception to AEW's show despite the lackluster ratings.

This weekend, Collision will be in its usual time slot, but the Royal Rumble PLE will start an hour before that. Seeing as WWE's usual major events last around between 3 to 4 hours, there will surely be an overlap between both shows that day. Here is what fans can expect on AEW Collision.

Trending

Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian

The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho & Bryan Keith) vs. The Outrunners

'Timeless' Toni Storm segment

TNT Championship Three-Way Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Lee Moriarty

Mid-South Street Fight: FTR vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta)

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Expand Tweet

This may not be the final match card as last-minute additions and surprises could take place on the show.

What is AEW trying to match up with on the Royal Rumble PLE?

Tony Khan has put together an interesting show to match up with the Royal Rumble. However, it remains to be seen how his show will fare, seeing as the match card for the WWE PLE is looking excellent on paper.

Here are the list of matches set for the iconic event:

Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Tag Team Championship two-out-of-three falls Match: DIY (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns

Men's Royal Rumble Match

Women's Royal Rumble Match

Expand Tweet

Both shows look to be an interesting way to spend your Saturday night, so it is up to the fans to decide which Saturday night show captures their fancy. Which show will you be watching?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback