What AEW has to offer on WWE Royal Rumble weekend: List of Collision feuds (January 29, 2025)

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jan 30, 2025 04:25 GMT
AEW Collision and WWE Royal Rumble are set to go head-to-head [Photo: wwe.com and Zak Knight's X Account]

It was confirmed tonight that AEW will once more be going head-to-head with WWE this weekend, with Collision overlapping this year's edition of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. But just what is Tony Khan putting on this Saturday?

This is not the first time that the two promotions will be going head-to-head on a weekend, as last week, Collision was aired in the same time slot as Saturday Night's Main Event. Fortunately, the fans had a great reception to AEW's show despite the lackluster ratings.

This weekend, Collision will be in its usual time slot, but the Royal Rumble PLE will start an hour before that. Seeing as WWE's usual major events last around between 3 to 4 hours, there will surely be an overlap between both shows that day. Here is what fans can expect on AEW Collision.

  • Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian
  • The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho & Bryan Keith) vs. The Outrunners
  • 'Timeless' Toni Storm segment
  • TNT Championship Three-Way Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Lee Moriarty
  • Mid-South Street Fight: FTR vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta)

This may not be the final match card as last-minute additions and surprises could take place on the show.

What is AEW trying to match up with on the Royal Rumble PLE?

Tony Khan has put together an interesting show to match up with the Royal Rumble. However, it remains to be seen how his show will fare, seeing as the match card for the WWE PLE is looking excellent on paper.

Here are the list of matches set for the iconic event:

  • Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens
  • WWE Tag Team Championship two-out-of-three falls Match: DIY (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns
  • Men's Royal Rumble Match
  • Women's Royal Rumble Match

Both shows look to be an interesting way to spend your Saturday night, so it is up to the fans to decide which Saturday night show captures their fancy. Which show will you be watching?

Edited by Harish Raj S
