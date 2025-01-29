Toni Storm and other AEW stars seemingly fail Tony Khan despite fan support

Despite the recent excellent performances and fan reception of the likes of Toni Storm and other major AEW names on the roster, it seems this has not translated to success. AEW Collision's ratings continue to dip.

The show last weekend went head-to-head against WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event. Many felt those who watched Collision ended up being satisfied with the product as this was one of the better editions of the show. Several matches with title implications, Samoa Joe's in-ring return, and Toni Storm's return to her 'Timeless' persona were some of the most talked about moments from the show.

It was said that the show had a great reception backstage, with Tony Khan being revealed to be more involved in the company's creative decision-making. Unfortunately, Wrestlenomics has reported that AEW Collision had a viewership of 250,000 and a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is a 27% drop in viewership as last week's show put up 342,000 with a 0.10 rating.

In just a little over two weeks, All Elite Wrestling is set to run a special edition of their Grand Slam show in Australia, which would be their debut show in the country. There has been a lot of misconception about the show, with many only finding out recently that this will not be a pay-per-view, and will be having the same 2-hour format as past editions of Grand Slam.

It seems that ticket sales are not doing well as the company has put up a special offer for fans, a two-for-one ticket special. Dave Meltzer mentioned recently on Wrestling Observer Radio that this was done seemingly due to them needing to move more tickets for the show.

"Special offer for you: Take advantage of a special 2 FOR 1 ticket price on select seats for being an AEW Insider! No code necessary, click the link below. Limited seats available. Get your tickets today, while supplies last!" reads the announcement.

As of writing, there have not been any public reports regarding the show's ticket availability and sales so far but this recent special promotion may be an indication that it has been lower than expected. With less than 17 days till the show, this could still change, especially with more matches being announced.

