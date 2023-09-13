What does AEW star Rey Fenix look like unmasked?

AEW star Rey Fenix is one of the most praised members on the All Elite's roster, and alongside his brother Penta El Zero Mierdo and PAC, has won multiple titles. Many fans have wondered who the man under the mask is, but has his identity ever been revealed?

Fenix has had several blockbuster matches across his career in the promotion. Many call his World Championship title shot against Kenny Omega in 2021 one of the best bouts in the company's history, and it seems like he's always trying to one-up the bout.

Unfortunately for Rey Fenix, his babyface status and in-ring ability have caused many stars to become frustrated and try to rip off his mask. Fans got a brief look during his match against his brother, and a picture of him in public did the rounds on social media not too long ago.

Rey Fenix has done a good job concealing his identity despite many on-screen unmaskings.

Fenix recently returned to the promotion and AEW Collision debut last week when he took on Angelico. It remains to be seen if he'll receive another shot against championship gold down the line or if the Lucha Brothers will have another joint run.

Why was Rey Fenix pulled from AEW All In 2023?

All Elite Wrestling recently made history with their monumental pay-per-view in London last month. Numerous top stars performed in front of over 80,000 people, and a few titles even changed hands.

However, Rey Fenix was sadly absent from the event, and at the time, Fightful Select reported that he was no longer booked for the event. Fenix was written off television with a kayfabe injury shortly before the promotion left for London, but it was believed that he had Visa issues.

Rey Fenix likely didn't lose any momentum over this change, as his explosive in-ring style has continued to amaze fans. With his victory over Angelico, there might just be some plans for him to enter into a singles feud with a top star soon.

