What are the chances of The Undertaker vs Sting at AEW Revolution 2024? Analyzing another top debut after Edge

Sting recently announced that he would wrestle his last match at AEW Revolution 2024, and some think The Undertaker could be his final opponent. While that setting could be the perfect send-off, the fantasy match may not happen.

Sting came out on this week's Dynamite and discussed his illustrious wrestling career. He then stated that while he hadn't stuck to his word about retirement last time, that may not be the case this time. Since he debuted at Revolution 2021, he would have his final match at AEW Revolution 2024. While some may think The Undertaker could appear to retire The Stinger, that may not materialize.

The Undertaker reportedly signed a 15-year contract with WWE in 2019, which may make it hard for him to appear in other promotions. He also has a strong relationship with Vince McMahon, and Taker might be worried their bond might weaken if he showed up at AEW even once.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Nash has also said Taker doesn't watch All Elite Wrestling, which the latter has not denied. While the relationship between the two wrestling companies was professional in the past, recent reports suggest that WWE wasn't happy with Tony Khan's comments regarding John Cena and The Undertaker appearing on NXT.

Which WWE legend could be ruled out from fighting Sting at AEW Revolution 2024?

Sting at his WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Many fans hope to see some first-time matches for The Icon, but some also want to see him share the ring with former rivals. However, the Stamford-based promotion may not allow some of them to do this.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Ric Flair couldn't be one of Sting's opponents due to the former's ties with WWE. However, there could be some other wrestling legends they could include for The Icon's retirement match.

"You are probably not going to be able to get Ric Flair or any of those legends because they all have ties with WWE most likely, almost everyone. So you're not going to be able to do that aspect of bringing old guys back, but still like certain special effects and the guys within the company and things like that paying tribute to him. And there are guys out there whether it's Arn Anderson, probably Lex Luger, I think."

Which wrestlers did fans say should face Sting in his last match at AEW Revolution 2024?

Anybody could face The Icon in his final match, and fans have suggested an array of stars. The wrestler most speculated about is Darby Allin, while others also said Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) and Christian Cage could be good picks.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who will eventually step up to face the wrestling legend.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches