What is CM Punk and AJ Lee's combined net worth?

CM Punk and his wife AJ Lee have a combined net worth of $14 million. CM Punk estimated net worth is $10million, whereas AJ Lee's is $4 million. CM Punk has made his millions, specifically through professional wrestling, as a movie star more recently.

CM Punk returned to professional wrestling on August 20th, when he debuted for All Elite Wrestling. The Second City Saint stunned fans in his hometown of Chicago and declared that he was back.

During an interview with Cody Rhodes in 2020, Alex McCarthy of TalkSport discussed CM Punk and his value:

"As far as the CM Punk negotiations go, everyone heard the famous ‘he got a text from us’. Yeah, of course there were negotiations and he did ask for a great amount of money and Punk is worth a great deal of money." Cody Rhodes said (h/t ewrestlingnews)

In 2017, the ill-fated 5 Star Wrestling in the UK claimed to have offered CM Punk $1million to appear on their show. In an interview with Gary Stonehouse, the founder of 5 Star Wrestling discussed the move:

"We've been trying to contact CM Punk on and off for well over a year. We wanted him on the first show we did in Edinburgh in 2015. I've tried going through friends in the industry, I've gone through his website and sent dozens of emails but the opportunity has never been this big. We want to offer CM Punk $1 million dollars (£770,000) to come and join the 5 Star Wrestling tour starting June 10. It's a genuine offer. We'd love to hear back from the man himself. We want to do this with him." Daniel Hinkles said (h/t Bleacher Report)

It is fair to say that Punk has room to leverage when it comes to negotiating his price. It wouldn't surprise us to see Punk's net worth rise in the next year or two now he has joined the ranks at AEW.

How has AJ Lee earned her millions alongside CM Punk?

Are you a student, parent, or educator struggling with back-to-school anxiety? Join me and @UCLASemelFriend for this free virtual mental health event, August 25th! Register now! https://t.co/dEzoWmNkRb pic.twitter.com/AKbSFzqSnt — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) August 14, 2021

AJ Lee has made her millions through professional wrestling, writing, and being a mental health advocate. AJ released her memoir entitled "Crazy is my Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules" in 2017. It became a New York Best Seller.

AJ has also contributed to comic books, more recently being involved with DC's Wonder Woman comic book.

