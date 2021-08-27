What is CM Punk's AEW salary?

According to Essentially Sports, CM Punk's current salary with All Elite Wrestling has not been disclosed. However, if it is similar to the current top earners with the company, he will be on a healthy seven-figure sum per year.

Punk has earned the majority of his wealth through professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. It was reported that CM Punk's final annual salary with WWE was in the region of $1,700,000.

Sport Lister has confirmed that Jon Moxley is AEW's top-paid wrestler, earning $6,000,000 per year. This is followed by Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes earning $3,000,000 per year.

Of course, All Elite Wrestling is owned by the billionaire Khan Family. They will no doubt have thrown the chequebook at CM Punk to make sure they got his signature on the dotted line.

How long has CM Punk signed with All Elite Wrestling?

According to AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan, CM Punk's contract is a full-time contract. He told the media scrum following the AEW Rampage: The First Dance that it is not "a short-term thing or a part-time thing. This is full-time and we’re very excited." Details of the length of his contract have not been confirmed.

It was also revealed in the media scrum that Punk's deal had been 18 months in the making. The key factor was to make sure the crowd was back before bringing the Second City Saint in.

CM Punk just announced he is back full time! pic.twitter.com/TfL21Re1SB — A-E-W (Dub) (@AEWDUB) August 21, 2021

The former WWE Champion left Vince McMahon's company in January 2014 immediately following the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Punk cited several reasons as to why he walked out and vowed to never return. It was also noted that he officially received his termination papers on his wedding day, a few months after his walkout.

After a seven-year absence, CM Punk made his pro-wrestling return in front of his hometown fans in Chicago. Rumors had been circulating for weeks that the 'Best in the World' was in line for a return.

He ultimately came back in front of a sold-out crowd at the United Center during AEW Rampage.

