What is Edge's in-ring name in AEW? Major change after 25 years

Former WWE Superstar Edge recently made his AEW debut at WrestleDream when he confronted Christian Cage after his victory over Darby Allin. The match between Captain Charisma and Darby ended when Nick Wayne attacked his own mentor, and turned on him. However, after the victory, Cage continued to assault Darby, even after interference from Sting, who tried to rescue Allin. Luchasaurus also joined Christian and Nick to continue the post-match attack.

All of a sudden, the lights turned off, and The Rated-R Superstar made his debut in All Elite Wrestling. Initially, Edge appeared to be on the side of Captain Charisma, but just a few seconds later, he attacked Luchasaurus and Nick with a steel chair. However, Christian was able to make his escape from the ring. The show ended with Edge and Christian both staring each other down.

Additionally, it was revealed that The Rated-R Superstar took a major name change in AEW. Tony Khan, by revealing the graphics of Edge joining AEW, mentioned the former WWE star as Adam Copeland, which holds a major significance to his real name, Adam Joseph Copeland.

However, despite the name change, All Elite Wrestling still referred to Edge as The Rated-R Superstar in their company, seemingly confirming that his nickname will remain the same even in their promotion.

Edge's AEW debut match has already been announced

After his surprise debut at WrestleDream, AEW has also announced a match for The Rated-R Superstar at their upcoming event. It was revealed that Adam Copeland will take on Luchasaurus on the October 10th edition of AEW Dynamite. Moreover, the former WWE star is also announced for the upcoming AEW Dynamite, where AEW is set to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Dynamite.

This will mark the first appearance of Adam Copeland in AEW's weekly shows. A match against Luchasaurus seemingly confirms the upcoming feud of The Rated-R Superstar against his own best friend.

With Copeland now in their company, AEW is likely to experience a major boost in terms of ticket sales and show ratings. This could also be marked as the final chapter in Adam Copeland's wrestling career since he seemingly retired from his WWE career after his last match.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in All Elite Wrestling when Adam and Christian are finally under the same roof. A feud between these two is also likely to evoke multiple emotions among fans around the world.

