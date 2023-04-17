What is Rhea Ripley's boyfriend doing now? Know all about ex-WWE star Buddy Matthews in 2023

Buddy Matthews is not a new name in the pro-wrestling industry. Anyone who has been following the sport for a while will have heard of him.

Matthews’ real name is Matthew Adams; he was born in 1988 in Melbourne, Australia. He began his journey with Professional Championship Wrestling and Melbourne City Wrestling. However, it was during his WWE run that Matthews created a fan-following as a promising pro-wrestler.

Matthews is now working with AEW. After being released by WWE in June 2021, he made his NJPW debut at Battle in the Valley in November of the same year. He finally debuted for AEW on the February 23, 2022, episode of Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan officially announced the signing after his debut.

Matthews recently went up against Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship on Dynamite, with the latter successfully defending his belt. Though he did not win the title, Matthews put up a commendable show against Cassidy.

It goes without saying that Buddy Matthews is not going to stop pursuing the title until the belt is on his shoulder. Given the pro-wrestler that he is, Matthews deserves a push to the top, and AEW should make it happen when the time is right.

When did Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley begin dating?

Current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley met Buddy Matthews in WWE, and sparks flew! The pro-wrestlers quickly developed romantic feelings for each other, and started dating in 2020. The pair have been together since and have become fan favorites.

Both are often seen on social media flaunting their love and admiration for one another. It even seemed like Ripley’s recent tweet was dedicated to Matthews' AEW loss against Orange Cassidy.

Even though the pro-wrestlers are signed to rival companies, that hasn’t stopped them from showing their love for each other on social platforms. They often post about one another and leave subtle hints of appreciation about each other’s achievements.

As of now, it’s unknown when or if the pair have decided to tie the knot sometime in the future. Their fans will undoubtedly eagerly await that blissful announcement.

Apart from Rhea Ripley, Buddy Matthews was in a relationship with Alexa Bliss as well. The pair were even engaged to be married, and fans were ecstatic when the announcement was made in 2016. However, the pair called off the engagement and ended their relationship due to changes in their professional lives in 2018.

