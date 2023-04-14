What could Rhea Ripley's broken heart emoji mean? Exploring three possibilities

Rhea Ripley, the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, is ruling the women’s division. Her persona, skills, and attire have grasped the audience’s mind like never before.

However, what the superstars put up as a show and the person behind the mask are two different characters and personalities. While Rhea Ripley might come off as someone who doesn’t care about anyone except The Judgment Day and herself, off-screen she has emotions that the WWE Universe haven’t completely witnessed.

She recently took to social media (Twitter) to post a broken-heart emoji.

While she didn’t mention anything else, here are three possible explanations behind the tweet.

#1. Mickie James’ injury

Mickie James was forced to relinquish the Impact Wrestling Knockouts title. It’s been reported that broken ribs, a shoulder tear, and a possible pectoral muscle tear led to the end of her championship reign.

She cut a promo where she explained that she hadn’t received medical clearance to defend the title at Rebellion, and therefore, needed to vacate the position.

Considering James is a veteran of the business, it’s understandable why Ripley would be saddened at James’ health update, along with having to relinquish the title.

#2. End of The Judgment Day at WWE Draft 2023

Triple H has already announced that the WWE Draft is back, and every Superstar is eligible for it.

It’s highly possible that with a change of personnel comes a change of plans. Hence, The Nightmare and the rest of The Judgment Day may have been informed that they’ll be split between Raw and SmackDown in the upcoming Draft.

The end of this faction will be a blow for Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. The heartbreak emoji could depict how she feels knowing that the end of Judgment Day is approaching.

#3. Buddy Matthews' loss at AEW Dynamite

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, current International Champion Orange Cassidy defended the title against Buddy Matthews.

While both of them put up a good fight, Cassidy emerged victorious, successfully defending his title.

Being his partner, Rhea Ripley could have taken to social media to grieve Matthews’ loss to Orange Cassidy!

Of course, all of these are possibilities, but it seems likely that it’s related to pro wrestling in some way or another.

Currently, Rhea Ripley is enjoying her time and reign as the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. But of course, there are challengers who are preparing to rise against Rhea Ripley with every passing day.

Who do you think should challenge The Nightmare? Let us know in the comments section below.

