Major update on WWE Draft 2023 - Reports

The WWE Universe has been patiently waiting for the return of the WWE Draft. The shuffle of superstars shifts the landscape of the brands by adding new stories and superstars to the mix. However, there has been an update regarding the 2023 WWE Draft.

Last year, the company underwent a seismic shift as Vince McMahon retired and left the company before SummerSlam 2022. He passed on his duties to the likes of Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H.

However, the annual Draft was skipped as the company had no plans to make any drafts during such a turbulent time. Nevertheless, fans expected the annual event to return at the beginning of this year after WrestleMania 39.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the company still hasn't informed the roster about the upcoming Draft and when it could take place. The Draft would've immediately hit a reset and helped the new regime headed by Triple H.

As of now, the company has not revealed a date or any plans regarding a draft for RAW or SmackDown. While FOX and USA are keen for the event to take place, the company has currently not revealed any plans related to Draft 2023.

Roman Reigns has been picked first on three occasions by WWE SmackDown during the Draft

Roman Reigns has been the face of the company ever since John Cena became a part-time performer. The Leader of Cenation has spent more time away from WWE to pursue a successful career in Hollywood similar to The Rock and Batista.

In 2019, Roman Reigns was SmackDown on FOX's first pick after he returned to the company and defeated Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35. He later had a lengthy feud with King Corbin on the blue brand.

In 2020, The Tribal Chief was once again the first pick for the blue brand as he began his dominant reign as the Universal Champion. He later went on to successfully defend his title at WrestleMania 37.

In 2021, FOX continued their tradition of picking The Tribal Chief in the first round. Meanwhile, RAW picked Big E, who eventually faced Roman Reigns and lost to him at Survivor Series 2021.

