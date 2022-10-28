What if Roman Reigns leaves WWE for AEW someday?

If the past two years in WWE have told fans anything, it's that Roman Reigns will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest superstars of all time.

His run of dominance, which started upon his return at SummerSlam 2020, has been nothing short of magnificent. He returned with an entirely new attitude and was soon accompanied by Paul Heyman as he destroyed Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt for the Universal title.

Roman has since made SmackDown's title scene a family affair. His first major feud with the title was a deeply personal one with Jey Uso. After Reigns could never convincingly put his cousin away, he instead brought him into the fold, planting the seeds for the Bloodline, which has collectively held five titles across its members.

The Tribal Chief has seen off the likes of John Cena, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar since then, adding the WWE Championship to his collection at WrestleMania 38. In fact, his run has been so significant that there have been challengers who have since left to join AEW.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#RomanReigns #RandyOrton #DrewMcIntyre On this day, 2 years ago at the Hell in a Cell PPV, Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre to win the #WWE Title and Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso in an 'I Quit' match to retain the WWE Universal Championship. On this day, 2 years ago at the Hell in a Cell PPV, Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre to win the #WWE Title and Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso in an 'I Quit' match to retain the WWE Universal Championship. #RomanReigns #RandyOrton #DrewMcIntyre https://t.co/0H61iyUHVj

So what if Reigns were to follow suit when his days as The Tribal Chief are over? It can be argued that he has achieved all he needs to with WWE. He has held the WWE, Universal, Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Championships, won the Royal Rumble, and even defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

The Tribal Chief would have untold feuds in AEW. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns could be a dream feud revisited, stemming from the genesis of the SHIELD but boiling down to their differing treatment at the hands of Vince McMahon.

Either Bryan Danielson or Claudio Castagnoli could lead the Blackpool Combat Club in a quest for vengeance, having both fallen to The Tribal Chief in WWE. The long-awaited collision between Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns, whom many revere as two of the biggest stars to have never crossed paths, would sell plenty of tickets on its own.

There are a number of opportunities to be explored when Roman's time at the top is over. It's just a question of whether the move will ever come to fruition.

Disco Inferno suggested Jon Moxley should be working with Roman Reigns in WWE

While it is worth pondering the idea of Roman making the switch, there are those in the industry who have opined that there is money to be made going the other way.

Disco Inferno, for example, touted Jon Moxley as someone better suited to the Triple H-led promotion, speaking during Keepin' it 100. He explained that he felt Mox could be working with his former SHIELD brother at the top of the card.

"I would have said that [Jon] Moxley should sign with WWE and not re-sign with AEW because he can be working the top spot with Roman [Reigns], you know," Disco said. [0:52 - 0:59]

However, Moxley recently put to bed any chance of switching allegiances. Tony Khan announced that the current AEW Champion has signed a new deal with the company until 2027, which includes an expanded role backstage.

