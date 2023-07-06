What Roman Reigns said about AEW in 2019 has turned out to be accurate

On January 1st, 2019, AEW was announced by Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Hangman Page, and has grown larger with each passing year to become arguably the second-biggest wrestling company in the world. But which comments made by Roman Reigns in 2019 have turned out to be accurate?

Shortly after AEW's debut event, Double or Nothing, where Reigns' former stablemate Jon Moxley made his shocking arrival, The Tribal Chief took part in an interview with Sport1 where he was asked about the upstart company being competition to WWE.

Roman's other former stablemate in The Shield, Seth Rollins, had previously stated that they could be classed as competition, but Reigns had a different perspective. He even went as far as to say that Seth's comments were "generous."

"I think [Seth Rollins] is being generous in calling them a competition. I don't want to get too deep into this… I said it before: it's an option and that's great for professional wrestlers, pretty cool for fans. Before my family was WWE only, we've been a territorial family. You had to move, work with different promotions and territories. I'm always gonna be 'pro pro-wrestler', but at the end of the day, WWE is my home. It's what I represent and we're so far ahead." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Almost four years have passed since Roman Reigns' interview with Sport1, and looking back on it he's both right and wrong. He's correct in saying that All Elite Wrestling is great for other wrestlers and fans, with AEW giving a platform to a number of unique characters that many felt didn't fit the "WWE style."

He's also correct in saying that WWE is far ahead of AEW as well, which isn't a knock on All Elite Wrestling by any stretch, as they have done great things. But it's hard to argue with World Wrestling Entertainment's hot streak, especially in the last 12 months, with Reigns playing a huge part in why the company has improved so much.

But that sentiment is where you could claim Roman is wrong. All Elite Wrestling has defied the odds time and time again in producing content that even WWE couldn't do. These things include a full crossover show with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, having three weekly shows (like WWE), and selling nearly 75,000 tickets for an event that hasn't had any matches booked for it yet.

AEW will celebrate another huge milestone this Friday

While some may have written off All Elite Wrestling in its first couple of years, it's hard to argue that the company hasn't achieved great things since it was announced on New Year's Day in 2019.

The company will reach another milestone this Friday when AEW Rampage broadcasts its 100th episode! With that in mind, the show has been loaded with several exciting matches.

Rampage will host two Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament matches, with Matt Sydal and Trent Beretta taking on Big Bill and Brian Cage, while Matt Hardy will have to co-exist with Jeff Jarrett when they take on Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia.

Elsewhere on the show, Hikaru Shida will look to continue her wave of momentum when she takes on Marina Shafir, while The Elite and The Dark Order will once again collide in trios action.

Will you be watching AEW Rampage this week? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes