What's Eddie Kingston's connection with LA Knight? Looking at their relationship after the AEW star's latest comments

LA Knight is all set for possibly the biggest match of his career until now, as he will square up against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. With the hype around that match building up, the wrestling fraternity is speaking about the long way that Knight has come to get to this stage.

Eddie Kingston, the current ROH World Champion, who was with LA Knight in NWA, recently spoke about the bond that they share. Here is a look at the path that the two have taken through their career.

The Megastar and The Mad King were together on the TNA Wrestling roster and in the NWA. The NWA roster had other future popular names, including Chelsea Green, Ricky Starks, and Thunder Rosa, among others.

The two stars have had a commendable professional curve. Both Kingston and Knight started in the indies and worked in various promotions before eventually signing up with AEW and WWE, respectively.

The two debuted years apart. Knight joined Championship Wrestling from Hollywood in 2010, which was then affiliated with NWA, and was with them until 2013. He made his WWE debut in the same year but remained there only until 2014. He had a five-year run, from 2015 to 2019, in TNA Wrestling, which was his break-out run.

He won several championships there, including the Impact World Championship, the TNA King of the Mountain Championship, and the Impact World Tag Team Championship with Scott Steiner. He joined the rebooted NWA in 2019 and left it in 2021 to begin his second run in WWE as LA Knight. He is currently having a red-hot run as a babyface on the SmackDown brand.

Eddie Kingston blasted onto the indie scene back in 2002 and has wrestled with some of the biggest names in the Independent Wrestling Association, Combat Zone Wrestling, Westside Xtreme Wrestling, and finally, Ring of Honor, which he joined in 2006. In 2016, Eddie signed with TNA Wrestling and remained with them until 2017. He joined AEW in 2020.

The two dominated the YouTube show NWA Powerrr. The two stars have forged a path from the indies to the big wrestling promotions and are two of the most successful stories in the world of wrestling currently.

LA Knight wished Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

LA Knight is gearing up for his big match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023, but he took time out to wish the great Indian Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan a happy birthday with a promo that mentioned SRK's cricket team, the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Knight and Roman Reigns will compete against each other on November 4 at the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, which will take place in Saudi Arabia. The match might finally break The Tribal Chief's reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion that has gone on for more than 1159 days.

