WATCH: WWE Superstar LA Knight wishes Shah Rukh Khan a happy birthday

WWE Superstar LA Knight sent out a birthday wish to Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. On November 2, the Bollywood star turned 58.

Over the past year, Knight has established himself as one of the fastest-rising and popular superstars in all of WWE. He will be headlining the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

In a video uploaded by WWE India, Knight wished SRK a happy birthday and also briefly spoke about his American cricket team, the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

LA Knight opened up about teaming up with WWE legend John Cena

At the Fastlane premium live event, LA Knight teamed up with John Cena for a victory over The Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Speaking in an interview with Mail Sport, The Megastar opened up about teaming up with the 16-time WWE World Champion. Knight stated that teaming up with Cena wasn't something he anticipated but described it as a 'pretty sweet deal'. He said:

"Well, it's crazy because I said this back when I was in NXT, and I won the Million Dollar Championship. There are certain goals that I had written out for myself that I knew were tangible, attainable, and all that. And then there are certain goals that I didn't even think were things that were available or on the table at the time. And this is another one of those things where it's like, I hadn't anticipated me and John Cena would team up to take on one of the biggest things going on right now, which is The Bloodline, so it's a pretty sweet deal."

At Crown Jewel, Knight will aim to dethrone Roman Reigns and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

