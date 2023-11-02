Top WWE star opens up about working with John Cena, says he never imagined it happening 

SmackDown Superstar LA Knight has shared that he never thought he would work with John Cena in WWE.

The 16-time World Champion is one of the biggest names in the history of the business, while The Megastar is currently the top babyface on the blue brand. At Fastlane last month, they teamed up to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match, which they won. The duo is set to collide with members of The Bloodline in their respective bouts at Crown Jewel on Saturday.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of Mail Sport, LA Knight said that teaming up with John Cena was something he never anticipated, but he described it as a 'pretty sweet deal.'

"Well, it's crazy because I said this back when I was in NXT, and I won the Million Dollar Championship. There are certain goals that I had written out for myself that I knew were tangible, attainable, and all that. And then there are certain goals that I didn't even think were things that were available or on the table at the time. And this is another one of those things where it's like, I hadn't anticipated me and John Cena would team up to take on one of the biggest things going on right now, which is The Bloodline, so it's a pretty sweet deal."

John Cena and LA Knight have a huge challenge at WWE Crown Jewel

For the first time since 2018, The Cenation Leader will compete in Saudi Arabia when he will take on Solo Sikoa in a singles match at Crown Jewel on Saturday. WWE has dubbed the bout as John Cena's 'biggest challenge.' He hasn't won a televised one-on-one contest in a long time, so this could be a major task for him.

Expand Tweet

LA Knight has a massive battle of his own, as he will take on Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief has been champion for three years, and it'll be interesting to see whether The Megastar will be the one to put an end to the historic run.

Do you think Cena and LA Knight will beat The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think