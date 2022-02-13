What comes next for Santana & Ortiz in AEW?

For those AEW fans that have been waiting for Proud and Powerful to get their due finally, that time may be upon us.

The Inner Circle appears to have fallen to pieces, as there isn't any love lost between some of its members. The faction - at least as we have always known it - is in its final act, and it just needs someone to pull the curtain down.

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Santana and Ortiz will battle Jake Hager and the squad's leader, Chris Jericho. This is most certainly the aforementioned curtain dropper, as the four men already had a stand-off last week. Sammy Guevara exited the group already, having laid down his vest and walking away during the in-ring confrontation.

The Inner Circle has been AEW's most prominent faction

At one point, Jericho was holding the AEW World Heavyweight title, and The Inner Circle were riding high. They were easily the 'supergroup' of All Elite Wrestling.

But members have been going in separate directions recently. Y2J has spent more time as an announcer than he has as a serious contender. Hager has been nothing more than Jericho's robot for most of his run with the faction, and Proud and Powerful had just fallen by the wayside. Meanwhile, Sammy Guevara has been more focused on his run as the TNT Champion.

With this much talent put together in one mega-group, it will be interesting to see what happens to all the members next. Each appears likely to go in a separate direction, with the exception of Santana and Ortiz, who sent a not-so-subtle message to Jericho last week.

It seems like a no-brainer that Proud and Powerful will be booked to defeat Jericho and Hager, only for Jericho to then complete his heel turn. This match looks like it's designed to give Santana and Ortiz the boost they've been waiting for.

From there, it would be perfect timing to see them break out and finally capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship. It's something that a good portion of the audience has been waiting for and would certainly get a terrific reaction.

Proud and Powerful have spent several years as one of the top duos in the entire industry. They have won the AAA titles in Mexico as well as the IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Championship on four occasions.

It’s time for a big spotlight. The Impact Santana and Ortiz needs to be unleashed Honestly, I think Santana and Ortiz should win the tag team titles next week on Dynamite. It’s time for them to get a massive push in AEW. Let them remind people why they’re a great tag team.It’s time for a big spotlight. The Impact Santana and Ortiz needs to be unleashed Honestly, I think Santana and Ortiz should win the tag team titles next week on Dynamite. It’s time for them to get a massive push in AEW. Let them remind people why they’re a great tag team. It’s time for a big spotlight. The Impact Santana and Ortiz needs to be unleashed 🔥 https://t.co/XWdGGnnjxx

After dealing with Jericho and Hager, it should be their time to strike gold in AEW. It's been their destiny ever since they signed with the promotion. Now, it's time for that destiny to arrive.

Do you think Santana and Ortiz could be the next AEW World Tag Team Champions? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

