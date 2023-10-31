What is Saraya's (fka Paige) net worth in 2023?

AEW star Saraya is one of the most popular female wrestlers on the roster. She hails from Norwich, England, and is one of a handful of names from the United Kingdom to make it big in America.

She has been a special talent from her days in WWE. From becoming the very first NXT Women’s Champion to being the pioneer of the women’s revolution, she has seen it all. Unfortunately, a neck injury meant that she had to retire from in-ring competition in 2017. Despite the odds, she made a miraculous comeback in September 2022, thanks to Tony Khan and AEW.

A lot of her fans want to know how much she is worth, given her success in two of the top wrestling companies in the world. As of today, Saraya is worth approximately $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Ever since her debut in All Elite Wrestling, she has been wreaking havoc and, till recently, held the AEW Women’s World Championship, which she won at the All In Event at Wembley Stadium, defeating Tony Storm.

She has just started her second chapter with AEW and is sure to add to her net worth as time goes by, thereby with the potential of becoming one of the richest British wrestlers ever.

Saraya shares emotional moments with Adam Copeland and Bryan Danielson

Saraya shares a very special connection with her two former WWE and now AEW colleagues, Adam Copeland and Bryan Danielson. The three people have come back from career-threatening injuries and early retirements and are now running the show in AEW.

After Copeland made his shocking AEW debut on October 1, the former AEW Women's World Champion took to Twitter to post a special message about Copeland and Danielson.

She wrote:

“You know what was really cool yesterday. Was before the show I was standing in the ring and I saw @EdgeRatedR on one side and @bryandanielson on the other and I just was like “holy shit. None of us thought we would wrestle again” and I felt very grateful. Very cool moment. @AEW.”

Expand Tweet

With all three names being main event stars in AEW, things will surely heat up once they get into the thick of things. The only way for the former WWE stars is upwards in the land of the Elite.

